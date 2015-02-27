HipHollywood: Will Smith Talks About His Role As A Con Man In ‘Focus’ [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230403″]

HipHollywood recently caught up with Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, “Focus” and he shared what he learned to take on the role of a con man. “You know what I learned that was really cool, what the basis of a con is,” said Smith. “The concept of extraction and distraction, that when you distract someone you open yourself up to take stuff.”

SEE ALSO: NewsOne Now: Behind The Scenes At The ‘Selma’ Movie Premiere [VIDEO]

Smith stars alongside Margot Robbie and explained how he got in shape for his latest role.. “Training was hard core,” said Smith. “I’m 46 now, it used to be a couple of months to get in shape, now it had to shift to a lifestyle pretty much everyday.”

“Focus” premieres in theaters nationwide, Friday, February 27th.

Check out HipHollywood’s interview with Will Smith in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: