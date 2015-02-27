Detroit Chef Native comes home to help create economic growth and reverse the flight out back in

Coming Soon Grandma Told Me So Eatery Detroit

Grandma Told Me So how about You? Detroit has a wealth of talent that has left the city; myself included. I’m back standing for my city because of the opportunities I see transitioning in our city. We should turn our sites back to our city and bring our talents back home. We hope to be a catalyst in this transition by helping to lead the way back home. Grandma Told Me So Eatery Detroit and Chef Michael M announce a promotional tour in Detroit. Free Personal Chef, And or Catering to all wishing to help us promote this brand specializing in Creole, Italian, West Indian, and Southern Fair in the Metropolitan Detroit area.

Food is the common denominator which unites mankind. Grandma Told Me So Eatery recognizes that people of differing cultures and backgrounds have one thing in common… a taste for succulent, nourishing foods. The commonality of mankind unites us through food. So we feed them – Chef Michael M

Free service no charge. We are currently looking for locations for our eatery marketplace; Grandma Told Me So, and to further our funding efforts. It will be a Urban Upscale sit down restaurant with live entertainment such as spoken word, live music, stage plays, bar, catering, delivery and carryout. Partnering with other Detroit business Above all Creations Custom Cakes, Natural Muse Artist Agency. We are currently on a promotional tour in the Metropolitan Detroit area. We are offering our personal Chef and Catering service free of charge to group’s families, church’s and organizations for a limited time per conditions meet company guidelines. We would like you to try our service and cuisine. If you have an event coming up give us a call. If you also would like to help us in our funding efforts please donate http://www.gofundme.com/grandmatoldmeso

