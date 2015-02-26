WTH?! Thursday: Man Creates Dating Site For Himself [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230405″]

It’s WTH?! Thursday on “NewsOne Now” and we’re taking a look at some of the most insane stories to cross news wires this week.

25-year-old Brooklyn-based bartender, Brandon Scott Wolf launched a dating site just for himself to stack the odds of him finding a date in his favor. For all of you who are interested in hooking up with the single bartender, visit www.DateBrandonScottWolf.com.

8-year-old Shelby Counterman raises thousands of hissing cockroaches in her Tulsa Oklahoma home. She lines the plastic containers she keeps the little buggers in with vaseline so they don’t escape.

Unfortunately there is an app for those who want to share the sound of their flatulence with the rest of the world. The “Fartners” app allows users to share their farts, comment, like, rate, play and re-play sounds of the thunder from down under.

Renato Garcia, 50, passed away last week. His relatives dressed him in a Green Lantern costume and propped him up in his sister’s living room for his wake. According to the Daily News, Garcia wore the super hero costume for several weeks before his death.

Renzo the police dog has been kicked off the force after bitting a Dunkin’ Donuts worker and another police officer in two separate instances. The last incident took place after Renzo’s handler stopped for donuts, the canine broke away and bit the donut shop worker’s calf.

Watch Roland Martin, personality Kittie Kaboom and DJ Sixth Sense discuss all of the craziness in the video clip above.

