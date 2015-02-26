Kanye West Brought To Tears In Interview, Has Some Advice For Drake

[ione_image_credit width=”630″ caption=”1″ align=”aligncenter” text=”Getty”][/ione_image_credit]

Kanye West and Zane Lowe made major headlines last year with their BBC Radio 1 interview, and their latest conversation is sure to make waves. And as expected, the two had an in-depth conversation about life, music, fashion and humanity.

During the conversation, West was actually moved to tears when he talked about Louise Wilson, a British design professor who died May 16, 2014. “I went to Louise Wilson’s memorial, the greatest fashion instructor of all time and I’m talking about of-all-timers,” West said. “Louise Wilson was the baddest professor of all time of any fashion school ever. Notorious for not letting people stop at a 7 or a 8. Pushing people to a 12.”

He went on to say that she offered him gratitude at one point before she passed. “I didn’t know we were gonna lose her,” West explained. “She said, ‘Thank you for the times we came to performances.’ This really meant a lot to me. She would…” And at that point, West covered his face and began sobbing. The cameras were cut and the two came back on camera later. “That’s never happened to me in an interview before,” West said.

Short on time? Here’s a series of quotes from the Q&A that were as eyebrow raising, insightful, hilarious and surprising as expected.

“I didn’t come here to be liked. I came here to make a difference.” “I was the 40 Year Old Virgin of dealing with corporations. I did not know how to communicate at all. It’s like I had my point. My message was simple, ‘Your egg. My semen. We’ll change the world.’” “Anyone who’s creative understands there’s no amount of money that can be given to them to make them not want to or have to create.” “If I meet someone I respect or look up to, I will literally kiss their feet.” “When I wrote ‘All Falls Down,’ that’s when it was like, ‘This is who I am and this is what I’m presenting.’” “It was a futile argument for me to say, ‘Hey, everyone. Get behind me so I can make another $5,000 jacket you can’t afford. It’s insane. But now, I feel people rallying because they know I wanna fight for a H&M or Zara type concept.” “Exclusivity is the new n-word…Nothing should be exclusive. Everyone should have an opportunity to drink from the same fountain.”

“We have to reboot our mentality of our generation.” “I was using the wrong words [in previous interviews]. My rap was wrong. I was getting the drink thrown in my face as opposed to leaving with the girl at the end of the night.” “After I did that presentation in New York [Fashion Week], I was able to get that alien out of my stomach.” “I was on a flight to shoot the ‘Blessings’ video with Big Sean and Drake. I couldn’t be happier to go shoot this video with two of the hottest rappers in the game. Well, let’s be respectful and truthful. It’s the hottest rapper and one of the hottest rappers in the game. I fall somewhere in that field.” “[The new album is] a joyful noise onto the Lord. It’s still a struggle, but the beauty of the struggle.” “At any moment, I can hit that ‘Ye button. We can go right back to day one ‘cause people be forgettin’.”

“The whole cadence [on ‘FourFiveSeconds’] was trap. Soon as Paul starts playing, I start singing in trap.” “Fusion is the future. Period. The mixing of ideas…The two lunch tables working together…Humanity, period, man. We’re one people. Maybe that’s incorrect English. I’m sorry, mom.” “I believe that the world can only be saved through design.” “Art is to be free. Design is to fix.” “Class is the new way to discriminate against people.”

“Everybody has a right to an opinion. Everybody has a right to be wrong.” “The Grammys are definitely like an ex-girlfriend. As soon as you get in the car with them, you want to go right back home.” “I’m practicing really hard [for more kids]. I try as many times a day as I can. Nori, this one is for you. You need a sibling.” “You win some games and you lose some.” “[Drake’s] delivering a level of product to humanity that is of high quality. It works.” “I don’t have any advice for [Drake]. But what I can say is ‘Run. Fly. Go as fast as you can. Don’t stop.’”

