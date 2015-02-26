Erykah Badu Gives The Best Snow Day Interview Of All Time [VIDEO]

Erykah Badu is always entertaining, and she just gave us all something new to giggle about.

The singer was longing for a window seat when she got stranded at an airport in Dallas this week. With so much extra time on her hands, the siren had a little fun with a local reporter from CBS 11, Steve Pinkett.

MUST READ: Azealia Banks Goes After Erykah Badu & We’re Like, She Needs A Time Out

“It’s hard out here for a pimp, ya know. A lot of schools are closed, but Badu School is open though. I’m trying to get to Los Angeles, I just need to wait a little bit longer.”

OK, Ms. Badu that was hilarious and all, but can you tell us when to expect a new album?

READ MORE:

Azealia Banks Goes After Erykah Badu & We’re Like, She Needs A Time Out

Erykah Badu’s Kids Beat Box In This Adorable Video & We Want To Be Adopted

Erykah Badu & Riccardo Tisci Shut Down NYC Subway For Fierce ‘Paper’ Mag Shoot [PHOTOS]

Also On Atlanta Daily World: