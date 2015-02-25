Sybrina Fulton, Mother Of Trayvon Martin, Responds To DOJ Decision Not To Charge George Zimmerman [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230407″]

Nearly three years after Trayvon Martin murdered by George Zimmerman, the Justice Department announced it decided not to pursue federal charges against the former neighborhood watch volunteer.

Attorney General Eric Holder was quoted in a statement released by the Department of Justice saying:

“The death of Trayvon Martin was a devastating tragedy. It shook an entire community, drew the attention of millions across the nation, and sparked a painful but necessary dialogue throughout the country. Though a comprehensive investigation found that the high standard for a federal hate crime prosecution cannot be met under the circumstances here, this young man’s premature death necessitates that we continue the dialogue and be unafraid of confronting the issues and tensions his passing brought to the surface. We, as a nation, must take concrete steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.”

Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss her reaction to the Department of Justice deciding not to file charges against George Zimmerman for murder.

Fulton told Martin, even though she was expecting the decision by the DOJ she “was not surprised by it.”

SEE ALSO: Trayvon Martin Family Lawyer Says DOJ’s Decision Marks End Of Road Legally In Case

Through this tragedy Fulton explained to Martin, she has seen “some good” come out of it. “Many communities have come together to try to make a change.”

“We noticed that a lot of communities are standing up for each other and they’re just fed up with the same thing continuing to happen. So I’m kind of proud of our country, but at the same time we are definitely in a crisis.”

When asked about her expectations of the Department of Justice’s investigation and decision on the case Fulton said, “I just felt that because of the sate trial and they did not hold him [George Zimmerman] accountable … they were not going to hold him accountable as well.”

“Looks like this is our new history, this is like what is going on now, that they’re not holding the person that shoots and kills our young people accountable for what they’ve done,” said Fulton.

Martin asked Fulton if she thinks people will lose trust in the American legal system as a result of yesterday’s decision. Fulton responded, “I think they absolutely will.”

SEE ALSO: Trayvon Martin Would Have Been 20 Today

Fulton said, “We put our trust in the justice system, we put our trust in the fact that the right thing would be done. It’s not like they didn’t know who the killer was, they didn’t know what weapon was used. They had all of that information. Then you had a deceased teenager that couldn’t tell his side of the story. You had a 28-year-old man that shot and killed him, that followed him, that pursued him and that murdered him.”

She continued, “… the government is sending an awful message to our young folks. Our young folks are already afraid to walk down the street, they’re afraid to play their music too loud, they’re afraid to do just common things like getting in a car accident because they know that it might be somebody on the end of the gun that may shoot and kill them and they might get off because of these laws.”

Watch and listen to Sybrina Fulton’s reaction to the Department of Justice deciding to not file federal charges against George Zimmerman for the murder of Trayvon Martin in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: