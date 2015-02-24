The Best “Thug Life” Memes On The Internet [VIDEO]

National News
The Best "Thug Life" Memes On The Internet


Roz Edward
One of the funniest memes to hit the internet in a long time, has been the #ThugLife videos. The online phenomena spawned from the Thug Life hashtag that began on Twitter, which then made its way onto Instagram.

It’s now morphed into a hilarious collection of tough-talking-foul-mouthed short clips that will surely bring tears of laughter to your eyes.

We’ve decided to compile some of the best clips we could find, and threw them together in one big supercut. Check it out below.

