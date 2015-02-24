Our Videos
Home > Our Videos

[EXCLUSIVE] Kid Ink Likes That People Recognize His Music, But Not Him [VIDEO]


Roz Edward
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4244548″]

Can you imagine your favorite song coming on at an event and the artist whom it belongs to happens to be partying right along with you, but goes completely unnoticed to all of the people in attendance? Welp, that’s exactly the type of thing that happens to Kid Ink fairly often.

Typically you’d think this type of thing would offend most artists, but not the multi-talented MC. Ink actually loves the fact that his music has become “bigger than who he is” and that he can sort of move in an incognito fashion.

Take a look at what we mean, below.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

exclusive video , Kid Ink , video exclusives , video originals , Videos

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now