Nick Gordon Pleads To See Bobbi Kristina To Wake Her Up

Nick Gordon is hoping the power of Twitter will spur Bobby Brown into allowing him access to see girlfriend Bobbi Kristina. Yesterday, Gordon pleaded on the social media site for Brown to give him permission to see BK, while she remains in a medically induced coma, stemming from being found submerged in a bathtub at her Rowsell, Ga home on Jan. 31. According to Gordon, if he’s able to visit with Bobbi Kristina, she will wake up from her coma all because of his voice. Gordon tweeted:

If she hears MY voice let me massage her, play her favorite music I believe it will help. If you ask Bobby anything abt he cannot answer — Nick Gordon (@nickdgordon) February 22, 2015

Now Brown is upping the ante with Gordon and calling him out. The R&B singer’s attorney Christopher Brown released a statement saying:

To address the continued and never ending media requests for comment about Mr. Gordon’s requests to visit Bobbi Kristina, let me be very clear, Mr. Gordon was offered an opportunity to potentially visit Bobbi Kristina and he declined to meet the terms of any possible visit. We are only concerned with individuals that can help Bobbi Kristina and bring resolution to this investigation. Obviously Mr. Gordon is not as desperate to visit Bobbi Kristina as he wants the world to believe.

Currently a criminal investigation is underway over what took place the day of Bobbi Kristina’s tragic incident, where police are looking into injuries the only child of Whitney Houston was found with. According to online reports, Gordon hasn’t been named a suspect in the case, authorities do want to speak with him but he hasn’t come in to help out the case.

