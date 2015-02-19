Our Videos
JB Smoove & Anthony Anderson Are Fed Up With Kevin Hart [VIDEO]


After winning his fourth Celebrity basketball game MVP award, Kevin Hart had plenty of people talking. Although his team came out on the shorter end of the stick, the comedian emerged victorious.

Anthony Anderson and JB Smoove were two friends of Kevin’s who had a bit of a gripe with the award winner. The Urban Daily team was on hand for their hilarious rants aimed at the Philadelphia native.

