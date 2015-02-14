Trending Topic TV: Obama’s Viral BuzzFeed Video, JRW Stripped Of Title, Loretta Lynch Confirmation On Hold [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230423″]

President Obama’s Cheeky BuzzFeed Video Promoting Healthcare Goes Viral

President Barack Obama stars in a hilarious new Buzzfeed video promotion for Healthcare.gov, titled “Things Everybody Does But Doesn’t Talk About.”

During the cheeky video, Mr. Obama wields a selfie stick, drops a “YOLO man,” shoots a pretend buzzer beater and makes a series of silly faces.

Jackie Robinson West Stripped Of U.S. Title

Chicago’s Jackie Robinson West, the Little League team that captured the attention of the nation and the hearts of its hometown was stripped of its national title Wednesday after an investigation revealed that team officials had falsified boundaries so they could add ineligible players to the roster.

Read more

Republicans Put Loretta Lynch’s Confirmation On Hold

Senate Republicans have delayed a committee vote on attorney general nominee Loretta Lynch for two weeks, provoking outrage from Democrats. Supporters accuse Republicans of slow-walking the vote and claim her nomination has been pending longer than any modern attorney general nominee.

Read more

Also On Atlanta Daily World: