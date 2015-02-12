Charlie Wilson’s Most Awkward Valentine’s Day Involves Giving Flowers To The Wrong Woman

[anvplayer video=”4218459″]

Charlie Wilson accidentally gave another woman flowers on Valentine’s Day. Did we mention, his wife was standing right beside her? And this one of the reason’s he wears shades at almost all times. Lol.

The living legend stopped by our offices to promote his new disc “Forever Charlie” (out in stores now) when he shared his most interesting and awkward Valentine’s Day experience.

Hit the play button above. Want more Charlie? He’s currently on tour with Kem and Joe.

