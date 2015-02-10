Hip Hollywood: Fashion On Display At The NAACP Image Awards (VIDEO)

[anvplayer video=”4230437″]

HipHollywood’s Jasmine Simpkins takes us down the Image Awards Red Carpet to showcase fashion at the NAACP Image Awards.

Eva Marcille, Garcelle Beauvais, Demetria McKinney, Nikki Micheaux, Paula Jai Parker, Kerri Washington, Gabrielle Union, Angela Bassett, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sharon Leal all stunned from the red carpet.

The fellas also rocked the Image Awards red carpet. Check out Kem, Larenz Tate and Tyler Lepley put some serious styles on display.

Take a look at what some of our brightest stars were wearing during 46th Annual NAACP Image Awards in the video clip above and let us know who do you think wore it best.

