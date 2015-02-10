Clive Davis on expanding opportunities for African Americans in music [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230438″]

Veteran music industry exec and legendary music producer Clive Davis received the NAACP’s Vanguard Award during this year’s NAACP Image Awards. The Vanguard Award which recognizes an individual “whose groundbreaking work increases understanding and awareness of racial and social issues.”

Davis realized that African-Americans were being “pigeon-holed” as R&B artists, losing out on monetary gains their careers were being cut short as a result.

Davis told attendees of the 46th Annual NAACPImage Awards, “I made it my mission to remedy that.”

Watch Davis discuss his role in assisting African American artists expand their reach beyond R&B music.

