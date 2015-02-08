Entertainment
The Ridiculously Good Looking Cast Of ‘Addicted’ Fight Over Who Has The Best Abs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Roz Edward
Have you seen “Addicted” yet? Listen, Linda, honey! Here’s a sampling of the cast: Boris Kodjoe, Tyson Beckford and William Levy. Yes, all that sexy is in this one steamy, adulterous thriller. #TeamBeautiful has been lucky enough to get our hands on the above clip, featuring behind-the-scenes fun of Boris, Tyson and William all comparing their Zeus-like bodies. Who’s got the best abs? Check out the video above to find out!

Get your very own copy of “Addicted” once it’s released on DVD on Feb. 10th!

