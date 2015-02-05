Damien Sneed ‘Forever’ [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @Elev8Official

Conductor, pianist, producer and multi-genre recording artist Damien Sneed inks worldwide distribution deal with Central South of Nashville, TN. Sneed, the co-founder of LeChateau Earl Records will release the double disc project, Broken To Minister: The Deluxe Edition on March 3. This release marks the first of a series of releases by Sneed and label co-founder, Bishop Iona Locke. The Sphinx Medal of Excellence recipient says, “I am thrilled and honored to be part of the Central South family. It’s an opportunity for us to share our music and ministry to a global audience. On behalf of Bishop Locke and the artists of LeChateau Earl Records, we would like to thank Vicki Lataillade, Gwendolyn Quinn, Chuck Adams and Roderick Jemison for providing this new platform and moving us forward.”

Broken To Minister: The Deluxe Edition is an extension of Sneed’s 2013 inaugural gospel EP, Broken To Minister, which also featured the debut of Sneed’s gospel ensemble, The Levites. The project also features 15 new songs (20 tracks on the project) including the hit singles, “Broken to Minister” and “Call Him By His Name.” The new single, “Forever,” is an up-tempo praise and worship song written by Jason Michael Webb, associate musical conductor for the Tony Award-winning Broadway production Motown The Musical. “Forever” declares that God’s name is to be praised for His goodness and that His mercy will endure forever.

Take a listen:

https://soundcloud.com/damiensneed/forever-radio-edit

