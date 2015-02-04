J. Cole’s New Track Gets A Sick Marching Band Remix You’ll Keep On Repeat

J. Cole’s “Wet Dreamz,” you know, the song that documents his first time having sex on 2014 Forest Hills Drive, was recently flipped by Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band for a spectacular rendition of the track.

So, what did J. Cole think of the track? “I ain’t make it until I saw this,” he said on Twitter. “A high honor! Thank you.”

Of course, this isn’t the first song the marching band has flipped successfully. Check below for their version of Rae Sremmurd’s “No Type.”

