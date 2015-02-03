Suge Knight Charged In Hit-And-Run Murder

Hip-hop mogul Suge Knight (pictured) has officially been charged with a hit-and-run incident that took place last week in Compton. The Death Row Record’s co-founder and former CEO will be arraigned on Tuesday and faces four alleged felony counts, which include murder; an attempted, willful, deliberate, and premeditated murder; plus two charges of hit-and-run, according to the L.A. Times.

Los Angeles prosecutors contend that Knight intentionally meant to run down a friend and another man, one of whom was killed. Knight’s attorney, however, claims that his 49-year-old client is innocent and ran over the men accidentally as he tried to escape a volatile situation. Knight turned himself into the Los Angeles police department last Friday.

A judge initially set Knight’s bail at $2 million but has since revoked it, after a court commissioner and authorities agreed that the 6’5,” 350-plus pounds man could possibly intimidate witnesses and very well be a flight risk.

The heated altercation in question that spiraled downward fast took place last Thursday, when Knight visited the set of the upcoming biopic about the rise of the famed pioneer rap group NWA. Knight and Cle “Bone” Sloane, 51 — who appeared in the film “Training Day” and also has an acting role in the biopic motion picture — reportedly exchanged some heated words.

Security was summoned and Knight was asked to leave the movie set. Not long after the altercation, Knight and Sloan met again in the parking lot of a nearby burger eatery and the two men reportedly exchanged punches.

Knight backed up his pickup, allegedly twice, striking and injuring Sloan and killing his alleged friend, Terry Carter, 55, founder and owner of Heavyweight Records whom many viewed as a Father-figure mentor to many young Black boys in the community.

Witnesses state Carter had been trying to break up the fight.

Sgt. Richard Biddle of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the L.A. Times, the Carter family told police investigators they disagree with the label of their dad and Knight being called “friends.” “They say that Suge and their father are not close friends,” Biddle told the news outlet.

Knight’s lawyer, James Blatt, claims his client was attacked by four men, including Sloan, when he pulled in to the parking lot and that Carter requested that Knight show up for the meeting. The attorney contends Knight only stepped on the pedal of his truck to try to speed away because he feared for his life.

If convicted of this current alleged hit-and-run crime, Knight’s laundry list rap sheet could make this felony No. 3, and in California, the three strikes and you’re out sentencing laws could result in a life sentence for him.

