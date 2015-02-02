NewsOne Now Grammy Awards Preview With Antonique Smith

The highly anticipated, star studded Grammy Awards are just around the corner and some of our favorite artists are up for this year’s top honors.

Here is a brief rundown of some of this year’s high profile Grammy nominees:

Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams received separate nominations for Album of the Year. Iggy Azalea was nominated for Best New Artist. John Legend and Pharrell received separate Grammy nods for Best Pop Solo Performance. Jazz saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist Gerald Albright is up for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album honors.

The Best R&B Performance category has some of music’s heavy-weights going toe-to-toe for an award. Beyonce’s “Drunk In Love” featuring Jay-Z faces stiff competition from Jennifer Hudson’s “It’s Your World” featuring R-Kelly; Ledisi’s “Like This” and Usher’s “Good Kisser.”

In the Best Traditional R&B Performance category, KEM received a nomination for “Nobody” and Antonique Smith received a Grammy nod for her hit “Hold Up Wait A Minute (Woo Woo).”

RELATED ARTICLES:

“NewsOne Now” Jam Session With Gerald Albright And Uncle Charlie Wilson [VIDEO]

D’Angelo Makes Strong #BlackLivesMatter Statement At ‘SNL’ Performance [VIDEO]

NAACP Image Awards: Fashion Do’s, Don’ts And How To Get A Red Carpet Photo [VIDEO]

On Monday, Grammy nominated R&B singer Antonique Smith; Dave Dickinson, music programmer at Serious XM and Greg Baker, CEO of Blakbyrd Music and Film joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the major award categories as well as what to expect from the night’s headline performers.

Listen to Martin, Grammy nominated Antonique Smith, Dave Dickinson and Greg Baker break down this year’s Grammy Awards on “NewsOne Now” in the audio clip below.

Don’t miss the 57th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, February 8th at 8/7c on CBS.

[anvplayer video=”4230448″]

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: