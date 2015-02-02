Kirk Franklin Confesses He Has Wondered Where God Is

Follow @Elev8Official

Kirk Franklin in writing deep missives on his new blog. They are thought provoking, honest and inspirational. He is a busy busy man.Kirk Franklin is the host and co-executive producer of the original series Sunday Best and the musical co-host of GSN’s The American Bible Challenge with Jeff Foxworthy.He does all that addition to manning his label. Now, he is writing!

This week he wrote on his blog:

I trusted Christ as my savior at the age of fifteen. Even then, there was something about the Christian church environment that made me feel like I was left out of some secret private meeting. There had to be a place where everybody was learning how to talk — whether they were greeting someone, responding during the preacher’s sermon, or using quotes that seemed to be out of some starter manual for new beginner Christians. This meeting I never attended must’ve taught everyone how to do certain “holy ghost filled” dances during the fast beat of church music, and even what faces to make if you heard or felt something that was philosophically weighty… something that showed that the world would never be the same after that incredible revelation from the third heavens.

I didn’t know how to do any of that.

I didn’t always feel like quoting a favorite author from a book in the Bible, and I didn’t understand why everyone at times seemed so perfect and super weirdly happy. I sometimes questioned if God was even real. Was His Word even true? I seemed more like a heretic than a part of the “Christian Club.” Throughout the years of being on a journey, at times I’ve felt deep levels of fear and confusion, while standing at coffins of little kids killed by random unnecessary acts of violence, while evil people walked away to live another day. I’ve had days and nights filled with fear about my future.

I’ve wondered why God is so quiet at times while his accusers and skeptics become louder and louder in the world.

Read the rest of his confession.