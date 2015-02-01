The Odd Couple: Erica Mena Explains Romance With Bow Wow & Reality Show Legacy

Love and Hip Hop bad girl Erica Mena is dishing it all on her relationship with the artist formerly known as Bow Wow. The reality show starlet is giving the full 411 on how she and Shad Moss became an item, while the two were already in relationships! Viewers of the VH1 hit series were stunned to hear (like we were) Erica and her on again/off again boo than Cyn Santana ended their tumultuous affair only to move onto the former BET 106 & Park host. In an interview with Rolling Out magazine Erica revealed an impromptu kiss lead to her romance with Moss and the demise of her relationship with Cyn.

MUST READ: That Was Quick: Erica Mena Reveals Engagement To Bow Wow [VIDEO]

Erica stated:

When that whole “106 & Park” kiss happened, we were both seeing other people and that kiss put us in the doghouse. So we were kind of confiding in each other. I realized that he is a man who really knows me and I’ve never had someone to fully accept me for who I am, flaws and all. I think it just happened naturally with us. We were at that point of really wanting to settle down, but the people that we were with at the time just weren’t fitting us. So it just happened and I discovered that this was the person that I was really supposed to be with.

Didn’t she say that before about Cyn and former flame Rich Dollaz though? Meanwhile, Erica dismisses the notion her engagement to Moss is just a stunt for the couple to gain publicity. Many were and are skeptical about Erica and Moss’ upcoming nuptials given the fact she was with Cyn one minute and the next back in the arms of Rich. Erica explains during the current season of LHHNY (of course!), viewers will see how she and Moss got together. According to Erica:

I think people are trying to put pieces together in other people’s lives so much that they are not living their own life. Cyn and I have been broken up for a while, I just hadn’t publicly come out about it because I’m on reality television. So to keep you tuned in, I had to keep things under wraps. So in this season of Love & Hip Hop, there’s a lot of catching up for the fans to do. And I think they will see how everything transpired and will get a better understanding.

Erica also explains how she’d like to be known life after LHHNY is over. Erica remarked:

In my career, I want to be known as the girl who was crazy enough to go for it and brave enough to get it done. In my personal life, I want to be the one who takes care of everybody. And in my marriage, I want to be that wife that my husband can really rely on for everything. I don’t want it to ever get to a point where my husband can’t be honest with me, or that he isn’t sexually into me. As a mom, I want to be that mother that steers her children to be whatever they want to be, but also lets them know that the world will never give them anything. So when they grow up, they can come back and say, “mom, you were right.”

RELATED STORIES:

AM BUZZ: Is Nicki’s New Song About Her Ex?; Bow Wow Spoils Erica Mena & More

AM BUZZ: Nicki Checks On August Alsina; Shad Moss Confirms Engagement & More

L&HH RECAP: Peter Gunz Chooses Amina Buddafly & Erica Mena Blasts Rich Over Cyn

The Odd Couple: Erica Mena Explains Romance With Bow Wow & Reality Show Legacy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com