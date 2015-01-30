Niyoki ‘Praise Him In My Pain’ [WORLD PREMIERE]

Follow @Elev8Official

‘I have to say that this is my best and most powerful video yet. This song and video is coming from a place of pain from a very real situation that happened and it is felt in this video. I know that the Lord wants us to comfort each other with our testimony and the things that we’ve been through and this video will give that comfort to those that are experiencing any kind of hardship and pain. God is sovereign and he will deliver!!! So just praise him through whatever you’re going through.’- Niyoki