‘Oh Jah Jah:’ Eddie Murphy Talks New Music, Return To ‘SNL’ For 40th Anniversary (VIDEO)

Comedian/actor and singer Eddie Murphy joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOne Now” to talk about his new reggae single, “Oh Jah Jah.”

Murphy’s latest song comes 20 years after “Party All The Time” from his debut musical album, “How Could It Be.” He told Martin, “I never ever stopped making music, I stopped putting music out in the ’80s. In the ’80s for some reason more than in any decade, there was a bunch of actors that was trying to sing and put records out and it looked crazy.”

Murphy said before he started doing stand up comedy that he had a band. “I’ve always done music. I’ve played guitar, piano and I write and produce and I was coming at music that way because I didn’t want to get thrown in a barrel with everybody else.”

For the last 25 years Murphy has been recording music for himself. He said, “I never ever left it alone, I just stopped letting y’all hear it.”

The long-time comic also shared his views on the success of Kevin Hart and Chris Rock saying, “I love Chris Rock, I love Kevin Hart. I love them both. There’s a lot of funny dudes around, there’s a lot of people around that’s funny, those two dudes are special.”

Murphy, who has not been back to “Saturday Night Live” since 1984 said his return to the show has not happened because the timing never worked out. He does plan to be on-hand for the 40th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live” which is coming up in a few weeks.

WATCH Eddie Murphy’s new music video for “Oh Jah Jah” below..

Subscribe to the "NewsOne Now" Audio Podcast on iTunes.

