Truuuuu!

2 Chainz, Skooly, Cap 1 and Short Dawg link up to drop their first offering as The Real University, with ‘T.R.U. Jack City‘.

The 17-track project can be found below, which features production from London on the Track, Zaytoven, and many more!

Enroll below.

