Fit!Live!Win! 5-Minute ‘Deskercise’ Workout To Keep You In Shape While At Work [VIDEO]

Fitness writer, certified personal trainer and owner of LabFit GiGi, GiGi Nash joined Roland Martin Monday on “NewsOne Now” to share her 5-minute “Deskercise” routine that is designed to keep you moving when you are stuck behind your desk at work.

Nash explained to Martin, some of us do not have time to workout everyday and her 5-minute “Deskercise” routine is a way to help you “get it in.” She demonstrated a number of exercises that you can do at your desk to help keep you moving using a water bottle.

Then she introduced the part of the routine which was probably Martin’s favorite. Nash called it the “Roland Martin Drop It Like It’s Hot Squat.” Need we say anymore? Check out the video clip above for the official instructions on the squat.

For more information about GiGi Nash’s 5-minute “Deskercise” workout routine, visit www.LabFitGiGi.com.

