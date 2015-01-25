Brooklyn Teen Arrested For Posting Cop-Killing Emojis

Officials arrested a Brooklyn teenager for creating emojis showing a gun to a police officer’s head, DNAinfo reports.

Officers cuffed Osiris Aristy (pictured) last Sunday in his Bushwick apartment for using the symbols in a way causing “New York City police to fear for their safety,” per a criminal complaint.

The 17-year-old allegedly posted the images on his Facebook profile January 15th. They featured the caption, “N—- run up on me, he gunna get blown down.”

Aristy also posted, “F— the 83 104 79 98 73 PCTKKKK” next to similar styled emoji. Shortly before his arrest, Aristy also posted an image of himself with a gun and marijuana blunt, captioned, “‘.38 on me I do hits in my tims,”the criminal complaint alleges.

Officers located a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and 25 grams of weed in his apartment. Aristy has been charged with making terrorist threats, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of drugs and criminal possession of marijuana. His bail is set at $150,000, and his next court date is Friday.

Aristy’s lawyer did not comment on his weapons or marijuana charges. However, he said Aristy was not threatening cops with the images.

“I understand that people found what he said distasteful and uncomfortable,” said Fred Pratt. “But he never threatened to take action against police.”

The incident came less than a full month after a Baltimore gunman traveled to the city and shot two Brooklyn officers dead.

That in turn sparked a series of threats against the department, though they have deemed that many of them are not credible.

