Video Of NJ Police Shooting Of Black Man Leads To More Questions [VIDEO]

With the dashboard camera in their cruiser rolling, police pulled a Jaguar over for running a stop sign on a dark New Jersey night. But things suddenly turned tense when one of the officers warned his partner that he could see a gun in the glove compartment.

On Friday, Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel took an in depth look at the events leading up to the shooting death of 36-year-old Jerame Reid by the hands of Bridgeton, NJ police officers.

As Martin and the panel reviewed the police dash cam video of the traffic stop and subsequent shooting, “NewsOne Now” panelist Raynard Jackson said, “We got to have some context” about this incident. “You have the policeman on the driver’s side, the White policeman (Roger Worley), barking out some orders to the people in the car. You have the policeman (Braheme Days) on the passenger’s side barking out some orders … so you got all this going on in real time.” Jackson later added, “There is a lot of confusion going on.”

Dru Ealons, questioned why the Bridgeton officers “went straight to the car with guns pulled.” She said, “Was there an automatic assumption that Reid was already in the car.”

Reid spent nearly 13 years in prison for shooting at three state troopers when he was a teenager. Officer Days knew who he was prior to the fatal traffic stop and was among the arresting officers last year when Reid was charged with several crimes, including drug possession and obstruction.

There are many unanswered questions about the Jerame Reid police shooting. Was this a case of a traffic stop gone bad? Did the Bridgeton police officers target Reid as a result of knowing his past crimes? Did racial profiling play a part in the stop and shooting? Why did Reid get out of the vehicle with his hands up as officers yelled different sets of orders? Why was the video originally released by Bridgeton police edited leaving out several minutes of footage? Was the officer who opened fire in reasonable fear of his life? Did the officer have to shoot Reid multiple times despite Reid not having a weapon in his hands? Did the officers have a right to shoot Reid because he disobeyed Officer Days command and got out of the car?

