“NewsOne Now” Jam Session With Gerald Albright And Uncle Charlie Wilson [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230466″]

Jazz saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist Gerald Albright and Uncle Charlie Wilson joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” for an impromptu jam session.

Albright laid down some mean sax from the title track of his new album, “Slam Dunk.” As Martin would say, he brought the funk!

Prior to the “NewsOne Now” jam session, Charlie Wilson spoke with Martin about his new album, “Forever Charlie,” and upcoming tour with KEM and Joe.

Watch Martin, Wilson and Albright bring the funk on “NewsOne Now” in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: