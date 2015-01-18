In the current climate around sports, sex, violence, and the personal lives of athletes blowing back on the organizations they work for, it looks as if sportscaster Greg Anthony caught a bad one.

Following his arrest on Friday night for soliciting a prostitute, CBS suspended the analyst and former NBA player “indefinitely,” according to ESPN. He was also suspended from Turner Sports.

SEE ALSO: Boxing Great Muhammad Ali Readmitted To I.C.U.

Obviously looking for some company, Anthony, 47, had the cuffs placed on him just before 6 p.m. Friday, inside a room at a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Washington D.C., according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press.

The report said that Anthony was suspected of using a computer as part of the crime and that his arrest was part of an undercover operation targeting prostitution.

After a successful college career with UNLV (including a national championship in 1990), the guard started his NBA career with the New York Knicks and played 11 seasons with six teams, from 1991 to 2002.

After his retirement, he worked as an on-air analyst for outlets such as ESPN, ABC, CBS Sports and the YES Network.

The longtime Republican issued a statement on Saturday with heartfelt apologies.

“I made a mistake,” said Anthony. “With this lapse of judgment, I embarrassed many, including myself. I will work to regain the trust that I have lost, and the first step is saying that I am sorry.”

Anthony faces a misdemeanor charge of solicitation, which is punishable by up to 90 days in jail if convicted.

SEE ALSO: Janay Rice: “I Have The Best Husband In The World!”

Greg Anthony arrested for prostitution, fired by CBS was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: