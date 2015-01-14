K. Michelle On Memphitz Marriage Struggle: ‘I’ll Never Wish Bad On Anybody’

Don’t expect K. Michelle to be laughing it up over the martial woes of ex-boyfriend Memphitz. The Anybody Wanna Buy A Heart singer isn’t reveling over her Memphitz and wife Toya Wright’s marital problems according to her. On Jan. 11, K decided to participate in a q&a session over Twitter, while battling insomnia as she was on a flight. Neither K or her fans shied away from any touchy subjects. During the impromptu chat fest, a follwer of K’s asked her how she felt about the Wrights and the alleged troubles in their relationship. K didn’t miss a beat when she stated:

“@lulbree_: How do you feel about Toya n Memphitz divorce @kmichelle”> I don't, they put me through hell. But I'll Never wish bad on anybody — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) January 11, 2015

MUST READ: PM BUZZ: Toya & Memphitz Are Separated; Taraji Claps Back At 50 Cent Over ‘Empire’ Diss & More

There is no love loss between K and the Wrights. K has been vocal about her claims Memphitz abused her during their relationship, charges both he and Toya have denied. K’s allegations made it on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta while she was a cast member, causing friction between she and former co-star Rasheeda. Rasheeda and her husband Kirk Frost are friends with the Wrights and have come out in support against K’s claims. It hasn’t stopped K from speaking out against domestic violence and publicly fingering Memphitz as her abuser. Meanwhile Memphitz isn’t taken her accusations lightly. The music executive has gone so far as to slap a federal lawsuit against Viacom International, Inc.; NFGTV, Inc.; and Monami Entertainment, LLC. demanding that he be reimburse for his suffering over K’s televised allegations in 2012. The lawsuit is still ongoing.

RELATED STORIES:

Bye Boys: K. Michelle Keeps Ex-Boyfriends Behind In 2014 Instagram Video

AM BUZZ: Ludacris’ Baby’s Mother Thinks His Marriage Was A Ploy; Toya & Memphitz Exposed? & More

Marriage Melodrama: Toya Wright Hints To Relationship Struggles With Memphitz On Instagram