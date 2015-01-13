50 Cent Wants To Appear On ‘Empire’ Now

Is 50 Cent changing his tune about “Empire?” According to Lee Daniels, he is. Before the Fox smash freshman series even debuted, 50 started crying foul over the show’s marketing and accused it of ripping off his Starz series, “Power.” 50 brought his arguments onto Instagram a few weeks ago, where he wrote in the caption:

POWER Season 2 is unbelievably good trust me. I have the best writers and show runner. I like Terrence Howard and Taraji Henson. I don’t like that They would copy the Marketing.

It didn’t stop there for the rapper/actor. 50 then took it to another level by posting side by side pictures of Howard and “Power” lead and “Being Mary Jane” star, Omari Hardwick with the caption:

Empire VS. Power LADIES what’s up you be the judge. LMAO.

Now, Daniels who is the co-creator of “Empire” claims 50 has had a change of heart about the show and is actually interested in appearing on the series. In an interview with Hip-Hop Wired, Daniels revealed how 50 told him he wants to guest star on the show. According to Daniels:

Oh 50, he didn’t even see the show. I just talked to him two weeks ago and he said was gonna come guest star. He’s just trying to start some mess.

This revelation comes on the heels of “Empire’s” leading lady Taraji firing back at 50 on Twitter where she remarked:

50 took Taraji’s cracks about him in stride and posted a rebuttal video on Instagram (of course!) where he joked he was interested in dating her by wasn’t sure anymore. 50 captioned the video:

I’m at CES 2015 working #SMSAUDIO @tarajiphenson don’t be mad at me.lol. I love your work girl.#FRIGO #EFFENVODKA #POWERTV

Could there also be more to 50 wanting to star on “Empire?” After “Empire’s” debut, all of 50’s postings on Instagram have quietly disappeared. Daniels feels all of the rappers comments are just for publicity for viewers to tune into “Power” once it returns later on this year. Daniels quipped:

That’s what I love about 50,” Daniels continued with a smile. “He’s just trying to get viewers [to watch] ‘Power.’”

