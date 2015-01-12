Diamond Strawberry: ‘I Am A Damn Good Mom’ [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4218475″]

You may recognize Diamond Strawberry by her last name… Yup, you guessed it. Her father is the baseball great Darryl Strawberry. How the hell she ended up on reality TV is beyond me, but for what it’s worth, she’s a sweet girl. I know that’s hard to believe by her appearance on “Love & Hip Hop,” but when you chat with the 26-year-old aspiring model, it’s clear she’s just a regular girl whose done some massively silly things in the name of love. Haven’t we all been there?

We watched Diamond move out of her lavish LA home, leaving behind her 6-year-old daughter to move to New York to be with her boyfriend, of two years, Cisco. Sigh. It just sounds exhausting. Then her storyline really got interesting when it was revealed she was keeping her child a secret from Cisco.

Her most notable f*ck up and regret– referring to her daughter as a dog.

“Anybody who knows me, knows my daughter is my world. I love that little girl to death,” she told me during our candid chat. “I am a damn good mom,” she added. “I’ll give my first, my last and everything to my daughter.”

Diamond eventually told Cisco the truth about her little girl and found out he was hiding a secret of his own. He had a 6-month-old son! Chile, I couldn’t make this up. Like Cisco, Diamond reacted with anger when she found out the man she left everything behind for, had cheated on her.

“I was pissed. I felt like when I told him about my daughter that was the perfect opportunity for him to step and say You know what, I cheated on you…matter of fact I had a baby.”

Diamond and Cisco both lied to each other but she doesn’t regret not telling Cisco about her daughter. “I do not regret not introducing her to Cisco because look at what happened.” She added, “If anything I protected my daughter. She always come first.”

Despite the setbacks in her love life, Diamond’s career is thriving. Reality TV will do it for you. Aside from booking modeling gigs with companies like Echelon Hair, the new TV star co-founded a group home for pregnant teens, runaways and victims of abuse in LA.

“I was there from day one when we were just thinking about doing it,” she remembered. “I was a teen mother. I know exactly how it feels to feel like you let people down and you’ve let yourself down and to feel like your only identity is just going to be having babies.”

While it may seem that Diamond is only chasing fame, she says “I just want to encourage and inspire them to push and be and do all they can all for themselves and for their children.”

