Bill Cosby Jokes: ‘Be Careful About Drinking Around Me’

As if the rape allegations weren’t enough, Bill Cosby has added fuel to the fire. Last night, Bill Cosby made an inappropriate joke on stage during his stand-up performance about a woman watching her drink when she’s around him.

A woman in the audience was getting up to grab a drink when Cosby asked her where she was going. She offered him a drink and he said “You have to be careful about drinking around me.”

The video shows the aftermath of the joke, when Cosby was reportedly heckled by members of the audience. Hecklers were ejected from the show after yelling “We don’t love you Bill!” As one of the hecklers was being removed from the show he yelled, “You are a rapist. I’m being ejected because you are a rapist.” Cosby talked the hecklers down and the audience cheered for him to continue the show.

Several of Cosby’s accusers have accused the embattled comedian of drugging and raping them.

Members of the press documented the show last night:

A woman in the front row got up to go get a drink. Cosby asked her where she was going. She asked him if he wanted a drink. — Richard Warnica (@richardwarnica) January 9, 2015

He said no, he already had one (a bottle of water). Then he continued "You have to be careful about drinking around me." — Richard Warnica (@richardwarnica) January 9, 2015

Cosby received a standing ovation at the end of the show. The rest of the show was relatively uneventful as most of the protesting remained outside of the show.

Cosby’s released a statement through his PR firm about the show:

“One outburst but over 2600 loyal, patient and courageous fans enjoyed the most wonderful medicine that exist for human-kind. Laughter. I thank you, the theater staff (Budweiser Gardens), the event organizers and the London, ON Community for your continued honor and support. I’m Far From Finished.”

We’ve received many emails, both negative and positive about our coverage of Bill Cosby these last few months. Cosby’s silence on this issue initially spoke volumes, but for him to make a joke about the serious allegations he has been facing over the years and more loudly over the last couple of month, shows that he may truly believe that he can get away with anything.

Was this joke inappropriate? Sound off in the comments below.

