Fox News Host Thinks You Can Spot A ‘Bad Guy’ By Their Skin Tone

With the attacks in Paris on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, safety precautions are a concern due to the fact that three men in hoods were seen before they opened fire on the headquarters, which resulted in the deaths of 12 people.

Fox News host Shannon Bream believes that bystanders around the headquarters might have known the men were terrorists if they saw their skin tone, eluding to the fact that you can decipher who a “bad guy” is by the color of the person’s skin.

From Talking Points Memo:

“That’s my question about these guys because if we know they were speaking unaccented French and they had, you know, ski masks on, do we even know what color they were,” Bream said. “What the tone of their skin was. I mean what if they didn’t look like typical bad guys?”

Thoughts?

