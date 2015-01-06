Beverly Johnson On Revealing Cosby Allegations: ‘I Knew It Was An Important Thing To Do’

Beverly Johnson has no regrets on coming forward with her attempted assault allegations against Bill Cosby. Last month, the legendary supermodel wrote an essay in Vanity Fair where she claimed she was invited to Cosby’s home for an audition to appear on his self-titled hit sitcom in 1986. There, Beverly alleges Cosby gave her a cup of cappuccino that she charged was drugged, which she drank unknowingly. Beverly claims when the comic tried to make a move on her, she started to swear at him which prompted him to drag her down his New York brownstone apartment stairs, toss her in a cab and send her home.

Beverly is one of over a dozen women who have come forward in the past few months to claim Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted them. Does Beverly regret telling her story? While she does admit it has been a “whirlwind month” for her she doesn’t doubt for one second she did the right thing. While attending the Palm Springs Film Fest, Beverly told The Hollywood Reporter:

My whole life changed in the last month. There has been an outpouring of women telling me their sexual abuse stories. I knew it was an important thing to do.

How does Beverly feel when other women approach her with their stories? Beverly told the trade magazine:

Now I hear these stories wherever I go,” Johnson said. “I know, though, that speaking out was the right thing to do — it is always the right thing to do.

