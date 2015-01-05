Macklemore + Fiancee Reveal Pregnancy In Intimate Video

Rapper Macklemore and fiancee Tricia Davis confirmed they are expecting a baby. It was rumored that Davis was pregnant since she was seen wearing loose fitting clothes and hasn’t been drinking alcohol, according to the Huffington Post.

To put the rumors to rest, the couple, who have been engaged since January 2013, made a video to share the news with their fans. They are expecting their first child together in May. Watch below.

