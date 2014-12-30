Pharrell Links Up With His N.E.R.D. Squad For “Squeeze Me” [MUSIC]

If it ain’t broke…

We’ve all seen how successful “Happy” was for Pharrell, after appearing on the ‘Despicable Me 2′ soundtrack. For this go-round, 2014’s hottest entertainer links up with his N.E.R.D. buddies for “Squeeze Me”, which is off the new ‘Sponge Bob Movie: Sponge out of Water‘ soundtrack.

Take a listen below.

