50 Cent Says ‘Empire’ Copied His ‘Power’ Marketing Model

50 Cent has accused the new FOX television series, Empire of copying the marketing for his Starz program, Power.

The rapper made this accusation on Instagram. “I like Terrence Howard and Taraji Henson,” he said, naming “Empire’s” stars. “I don’t like that they would copy the marketing.”

In the same caption, 50 also praised the upcoming season of Power.

“Power‘s season 2 is unbelievably good,” he added. “Trust me. I have the best writers and show runner.”

This might also be part of the new marketing for Power. The ad 50 posted on IG reads: “Empires rise. Empires fall. Power.”

In another Instagram post, 50 shared side-by-side images of Terrence Howard and Power star, Omari Hardwick. His caption? “Empire vs. Power. Ladies, what’s up? You be the judge.”

The series premiere of Empire falls on January 7. The first season of Power is now available via digital retailers.

