SUNDAY PAPER: Solange’s Hefty Tax Problem; Ciara Erases Future Tattoo & More

Solange might want to take a peek into her records because the state of California has just pulled a huge receipt on her.

Well, this is one hell of a wedding present. TMZ.com reports the newlywed owes more than $55,000 in unpaid taxes from 2010-2012, according to tax lien filed just three days after she married Alan Ferguson.

Solange hasn’t spoken out on the debt at this time, but we’re sure that she’ll get things settled with the tax man.

Muhammad Ali Doing Better After Hospitalization

Muhammad Ali is on the mend after being hospitalized for pneumonia earlier this month. According to The Final Cal, a rep for his family announced that the boxing legend’s condition has “vastly improved” since last weekend. READ MORE.

Search For Missing AirAsia Jet Suspended

Authorities have decided to put their search for another missing jet on hold until morning. Flight QZ8501 bound for Singapore disappeared last week “just five minutes” after its was denied permission to take evasive action so that it could avoid a string of thunderstorms. Boats and aircrafts have been scouring areas along the plane’s flight path, but the search-and-rescue mission has been suspended overnight. Find out when crews will continue their scan when you READ MORE.

T.I. Takes Aim At Instagram Follower

T.I. does not appreciate accusations of being a snitch! In fact he was so offended about a comment one of his Instagram followers made about the subject that he fired back with a post, he told them to meet him at Atlantic Station so that they could duke it out! READ MORE.

Ciara Gets Rid Of Her Future Tattoo

Ciara has placed ex-fiance Future in her past! The “Body Party” singer, who once had his first initial scribbled on her finger, has gotten rid of the ink! TAKE A LOOK!

