NewsOne Now: Roland Martin’s Holiday Rules [VIDEO]

Roland Martin’s “Roland’s Rules” Disclaimer: The people and situations Roland Martin is making light of aren’t directed at anyone, any group, any nationality, in particular. Got it? If you can’t take a joke, ain’t Roland Martin’s problem. #RolandsRules are meant to be humorous and satirical.

Comedians Nikki Moore, Tony Woods, Roz Washington and Roland Martin broke down their holiday rules on “NewsOne Now.”

Martin told the comedians panel, “If you not in the family, do understand, you have absolutely no rights whatsoever. You don’t have the right to turn the channel. You don’t have the right to request to turn the channel.”

Tony Woods interjected, “Don’t open the refrigerator,” to which Martin responded emphatically, “Hell no!”

Woods, recounted a number of times when guests who were not official family members took a chance, opened the refrigerator and things did not turn out well for them.

Martin said if the guest came with him and opened the fridge without permission, “It would be a short a** visit.”

Check out all of the laughs in the video clip above and if you are visiting your spouse or significant other’s family for the holidays, take notes so you don’t get jacked.

