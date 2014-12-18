WTH?! Thursday: Man Invents Chocolate Smelling Gas Pill [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Roland Martin, Danielle Belton and comedian Lamont King look at this week’s list of crazy stories in the news for this week’s installment of WTH?! Thursday on “NewsOne Now.”

This week’s rundown of insanity in the news begins with a French inventor creating a pill that makes your gas smell like chocolate, a man poking his girlfriend in the eye after she served him the wrong breakfast on his birthday and a preacher that tells his congregation to “Nae Nae” the hell out of the devil.

Yes, y’all, it’s WTH?! Thursday on “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin. Check out all of the craziness in the video above and don’t miss this week’s honorable WTH?! Thursday mention, Mariah Carey, as she struggles to sing her Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in the audio clip below.



