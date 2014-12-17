K. Michelle Breaks Down Over Idris Elba Affair During Radio Interview

Has K. Michelle gotten over Idris Elba? Doesn’t seem so. The songstress stopped by the Russ Parr Morning Show to promote her latest album, Anybody Wanna Buy A Heart? which was inspired by her romance with Elba. K. Michelle revealed like country music sweetheart Taylor Swift, she uses her relationships as inspiration for her music. During her interview, K. Michelle got emotional discussing her 8-month love affair with the sexy actor. How does the British thespian feel about his personal life being put out there? K. Michelle told the morning show crew Elba understood her music was art but was troubled by it.

Alfreda: How’s Idris responded to the album? Has he? K Michelle: He sent me an email saying it was art and he’s sad it’s come to this. A lot of the things– we keep certain things– with us, it’s still private. It still is what it is, but with my music he knows that with my music, I’m like the black Taylor Swift, I’m gonna write about you and I’m gonna talk about you and he really has no choice. So within the past week, I have not spoken to him about it and I’m sure he’s a little bothered. But my thing is, I feel like I’ve protected you for so long. These are my emotions that I deserve. I have to now protect myself and deal with my emotions. I love him and always will.

K. Michelle got a bit emotional when her song, Miss You, Goodbye came on, causing the show to have an impromptu commercial break. According to K. Michelle:

It’s not a hate thing, we don’t hate each other. It’s the timing. It’s a timing thing you know.

