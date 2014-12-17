AM BUZZ: Nicki Minaj Brings Out Her Barbz; Kimora Lee Simmons Baby Bump & More

Nicki Minaj Gets Cray With Her Barbz At #CRWN Event

Behind Nicki Minaj is a loyal legion of fans reciting her lyrics with a passion most tribes have for their leader. Last night, a few of those lucky fans got the chance to see Nicki in-person at Elliot Wilson’s #CRWN event in NYC and chile, they sure did show out.

Nicki arrived to the exclusive event around 9pm and was greeted by fans who rapped the lyrics to “Only” and “Monster.”

According to WatchLoud, Nicki revealed that she drove “down to Atlanta with her then “friend” Safaree with about $2,000 to her name. She was, however, booking shows down South at the time.”

She also said, Kanye pushed her to write a better verse for “Monster.” “Kanye told her she could do better and pushed her to improve, so she wrote a second verse – the one we all know today.”

