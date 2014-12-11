Cuba Gooding Jr. Set To Star In Televised O.J. Simpson Trial Miniseries

Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. (pictured) is set to star as the football hero turned acquitted murder defendant, O.J. Simpson (pictured below) in one part of an 10-part episodic FX miniseries entitled, “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” according to Time.

The anthology series, developed by Ryan Murphy, who co-created “Glee” and “American Horror Story,” will dramatize major headline-making true crime stories. The Simpson segment will delve into the iconic mid-1990s trial through the eyes of the lawyers, who will tell the behind-the-scenes story of what took place. Simpson’s trial had a magnetic pull on society, as many turned into “trial junkies” and sat riveted to their TV screens during its 133-day airing, wondering if whether the American gridiron icon really butchered his beautiful wife, Nicole Simpson (pictured above).

Sarah Paulson of “American Horror Story” fame will portray the unforgettable head prosecutor Marcia Clark in the notorious murder trial.

In other news, Gooding is also set to appear as civil rights activist Fred Gray in the upcoming historical drama Selma, which focuses on the Selma to Montgomery marches of 1965. That movie will be widely released on Christmas Day, 2014.

Production on the series begins early next year in Los Angeles.

