Chris Rock Calls Out Hollywood For Institutional Racism: ‘It’s A White Industry’

Actor/Comedian Chris Rock blasted Hollywood in a new scathing Hollywood Reporter article, calling the movie business a “White industry.”

Excerpts from The Hollywood Reporter:

“It’s a White industry. Just as the NBA is a Black industry,” Rock told Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not even saying it’s a bad thing. It just is. And the Black people they do hire tend to be the same person. “There are almost no Black women in film,” he said. “You can go to whole movies and not see one Black woman. They’ll throw a Black guy a bone. OK, here’s a Black guy. But is there a single black woman in Interstellar? Or Gone Girl? Birdman? The Purge? Neighbors? I’m not sure there are. I don’t remember them.”

Thursday on “NewsOne Now,” Roland Martin and the Straight Talk panel, featuring Dr. Avis Jones DeWeever, Lenny McAllister and Kim Brown discussed Rock’s Hollywood Reporter piece that has many in Tinseltown crying foul.

Martin summed up Rock’s blistering Hollywood Reporter essay and the movie industry saying that Hollywood is like the “other systems in America.”

“Hollywood, supposedly liberal, progressive, ‘oh we care about all of these issues,’ but you have never seen an African American run a Hollywood studio and I don’t think you ever will,” said Martin.

Lenny McAllister explained why he believes the business is this way, “Hollywood still controls two things, it controls money, and a lot of it, and it controls images. If you’re going to keep this stratified America, you gotta control the money, and you gotta control the images.”

McAllister added, “If you look at the type of images that are out there … in big money Hollywood. It’s still a lot of stereotypes, it’s very truncated roles, you don’t get an opportunity to show the diversity of Black America, let alone all of America. So as long as you have that mindset in place, we’re going to continue to see this in Hollywood, just as we often times see it in television.”

Listen to Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel breakdown Chris Rock’s damning Hollywood Reporter article and dissect Hollywood’s system of institutionalized racism below.

