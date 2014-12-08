Tragic News: VH1 Star Found Dead In Murder Suicide

“Hit The Floor” star Stephanie Moseley and her boyfriend Earl Hayes were found dead in an LA apartment after an apparent murder suicide. It is currently unknown who the shooter was.

According to TMZ reports, residents at the housing complex heard shots early Monday morning. When a SWAT team arrived to the scene, they found Moseley and Hayes shot to death.

Hayes was once signed to Floyd Mayweather‘s record label and performed as a background dancer for celebrities like Chris Brown and Britney Spears. Sources claim Hayes had accused Moseley of cheating before their death.

