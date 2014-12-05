Tank, McKinley Freeman Talk TV One’s New Holiday Classic ‘Second Chance Christmas’

TV One kicks off the holiday season with their made for TV movie “Second Chance Christmas.”

Singer/actor Tank and McKinley Freeman joined Roland Martin Friday on “NewsOne Now“to talk about TV One’s new X-Mas classic and shared a few of their favorite holiday memories.

From TV One:

McKinley Freeman, Robinne Lee, Michael Rainey, and @TheRealTank. star in “Second Chance Christmas,” a TV One original movie premiering December 6 at 8/7c, just in time to warm your heart for the holidays. All Lawrence (Rainey) wants for Christmas is his mother and the latest gaming console. Instead he gets a new dad when Maisie (Lee) decides to marry her boyfriend of six months, Malcolm (Freeman). With Malcolm comes a new home and a whole new set of rules. Of course Lawrence is NOT happy. When a tragic accident turns Lawrence’s world upside down, he and Malcolm must adjust to their new family dynamic to survive. With a bit of love, patience, and a second chance, they just might.

While speaking about what the made for TV movie represents, McKinley said, ” We all go through things year-round and I think to me what Christmas reminds people of is the humanity that we’re all capable of throughout the year no matter what day it is. I think that to go through the ups and downs that we go through in life and to then be reminded of the things that are most important is what the holiday season is all about.”

Listen to Martin, Tank and Freeman discuss “Second Chance Christmas” below and don’t miss the premiere of the film Saturday, December 6 at 8/7c on TV One.

