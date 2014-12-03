Michael Brown’s Stepfather Apologizes For Incendiary Comments

Saying his emotions “got the best of” him, Michael Brown’s stepfather apologized Wednesday for urging a Ferguson, Mo., crowd to “burn this b*tch down” after a grand jury refused to indict a White officer in the fatal shooting his stepson, NBC News reports.

The stepfather, Louis Head (pictured), released a statement obtained by NBC News, apologized to those “who read my pain and anger as a true desire for what I want for our community. It wasn’t.”

But Head, who is married to the teen’s mom, Lesley McSpadden, says to blame him solely for conditions in Ferguson after the grand jury decision “goes way too far and is as wrong as the decision itself,” according to CNN.

The statement comes a day after police authorities announced they were considering whether to charge Head for inciting a riot. After his Nov. 24 outburst, some protesters burned buildings, looted stores and clashed with police after the grand jury returned its decision.

“I was so angry and full of raw emotions, as so many others were, and granted, I screamed out words that I shouldn’t have screamed in the heat of the moment,” he said in the statement, NBC writes.

