Hey Tamron! They’re Modeling the Pullover – Miss Hall Sneaks a Peek


EURweb Staff
Tamron Hall Sneaks a Peek

Hmm, what’s MSNBC’s Tamron Hall looking at?

On her ‘Born in the USA’ series she featured Morehouse College alum Anthony Moultry II – owner and designer of Chicer Collegiate.

As Moultry introduced his model and described the pullover and cost, Hall said (right on cue), “It’s a good price and it’s got a good story ‘behind’ it,” as she turned to look at the model’s behind!

Get it? Ha, ha! :)

All in a day’s work Tamron…all in a day’s work!

