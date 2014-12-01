Ohio Lawmaker Nina Turner Calls For National Spotlight On Tamir Rice Case [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Cleveland Police shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice within seconds of encountering him.

Rice was brandishing a toy gun. Surveillance video acquired from a youth center across the street from where the deadly encounter took place captured the tragic incident which left another young African American male dead.

On Monday, Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” panel (featuring Avis Jones-Deweever, Francesca Chambers and Lauren Victoria Burke) discussed the tragic shooting that has many in Cleveland and around the country asking why the police officers involved used deadly force to stop a child.

RELATED STORIES:

UPDATED: Cleveland Cops Release Video In Shooting Death Of 12-Year-Old [VIDEO]

Probe Begins In Fatal Shooting By Ohio Cop Of 12-Year-Old Boy Holding Toy Gun [VIDEO]

UPDATED: Cleveland Police Officer Guns Down 12-Year-Old Boy Holding BB Gun On Playground [VIDEO]

In the initial 911 call, it was said that the young man had what was likely a toy gun, yet the police dispatcher never relayed that information to the officers arriving on the scene.

One officer says he yelled three times, “put the gun down.” According to how the incident played out on the surveillance tape, the encounter lasted approximately 1.5 seconds.

Four minutes also went by before Rice received first aid medical care which was administered by an FBI agent who happened to be nearby. The officers on the scene did not assist the fatally wounded young man.

In a phone conversation recorded earlier on “NewsOne Now,” Ohio State Senator Nina Turner said, “it was very obvious that Tamir was a 12-year-old child.”

Turner acknowledged that Rice had what was reported to 911 as a being a toy gun, “but when the police rolled up on young Tamir, he didn’t have a chance.”

“This screams the loudest that we need national attention to this,” said Turner.

Watch the clip above to review the surveillance footage capture at the scene and listen to Martin, State Senator Turner and the “NewsOne Now” panel’s entire conversation below about this tragic event and what we as a community need to do to keep this from happening again.

[anvplayer video=”4230549″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: